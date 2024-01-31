GOOGLE'S TEAM THAT HAS SERVED AS ITS PRIMARY INTERNAL AI ETHICS WATCHDOG HAS LOST ITS LEADER AND IS BEING RESTRUCTURED- WIRED
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET
Nasdaq posts higher fourth-quarter profit on strength in fintech solutions
Moscow Exchange hoping for over 20 IPOs this year as retail investors rule
Chinese automakers hit by production issues with Huawei computing unit, sources say
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
CLIQ Digital announces record EBITDA and operating free cash flow in 2023