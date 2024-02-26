EXCLUSIVE-GOOGLE STEPS UP MICROSOFT CRITICISM, WARNS OF RIVAL'S MONOPOLY IN CLOUD COMPUTING
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|408.8 USD
|-0.39%
|+1.55%
|3,049B
|138.2 USD
|-4.02%
|-1.95%
|1,797B
|34.7 USD
|+1.03%
|-1.37%
|359M
Google steps up Microsoft criticism, warns of rival's monopoly in cloud
Nymex Overview : Crude and Refined Product Futures are Higher Near Midday
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Doordash, Eli Lilly, Moderna, Hiscox...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Stocks in motion: Alphabet drops as Microsoft signs another AI partnership
Canada January factory sales most likely rose 0.4% -Statscan flash estimate