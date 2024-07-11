By Paul Vieira

Republican members on the influential House Ways and Means Committee want the Biden administration to "deliver a quick and decisive response" to Canada's decision to formally enact a digital-services tax.

The U.S. "cannot permit trading partners to levy taxes that uniquely target our firms and workers," they write in a letter.

They call for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to begin a trade investigation, known as a Section 301 probe, which allows her to enforce U.S. rights under trade agreements and respond to certain foreign trade practices.

A USTR official has said the agency is "assessing, and are open to using, all available tools" to respond.

Canada's 3% levy applies to revenue from digital firms who sell services to Canadian households, and is retroactive to 2022.

