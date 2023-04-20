STORY: MCCARTHY: "There's a reason why there's a professional basketball for men and women. It's about fairness."

The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives repeatedly appealed to what he called fairness in describing a bill that cleared the chamber aiming to ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's and girls' school sports.

MCCARTHY: "And it's about muscle mass and it's about fairness."

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday passed the measure by 219-203... a win for Kevin McCarthy.

But the measure has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

The bill seeks to change the 1972 civil rights law known as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal funding.

The change would require that a student's sex be (quote) "based on an individual's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined other House Republicans outside the Capitol after the vote:

"The whole intention of Title IX was to create more opportunities for women to compete in sports. And yet it undermines the very fabric when you say a biological man can compete in a women's sport if they choose to."

President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the legislation if it even gets to his desk.

Democratic lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee described the Republican measure as another attempt to marginalize and victimize transgender kids.

"This is a meaningless bill. The Olympics has addressed the question. The NCAA has addressed the question, When will we realize that we have the right to freedom of religion, We have a right to our beliefs, and in that we have no right to undermine and threaten the lives of trans children."

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries:

"More than 50% of trans gendered children have either contemplated suicide or attempted suicide. Where is the decency on the other side of the aisle that in the face of that dynamic, you want to bully trans kids?"

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 21 states already have transgender school sports bans in place.