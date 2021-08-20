Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GPB Capital and Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. (“HIT”) Investor Claims – Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. Announces the Recovery of Investor Losses, Including Attorney's Fees and Lost Interest

08/20/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., announces a $188,868.07 FINRA arbitration award against Berkley C. Badger (“Badger”) on behalf of a GPB Capital and HIT investor. The award includes $126,743.70 in compensatory damages ($79,511.91 in losses and $47,231.79 in interest), $50,693.88 in attorney’s fees, hearing costs of $11,139.49, and a $300.00 filing fee reimbursement.

Goodman & Nekvasil has filed dozens of arbitration claims against financial advisors and brokerage firms on behalf of investors who invested millions of dollars in GPB Capital and HIT investments. Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., a nationwide securities arbitration law firm handling GPB Capital and HIT cases on a purely contingency fee basis, has been contacted by numerous GPB Capital and HIT investors requesting representation.

This FINRA arbitration award in Case No. 20-01967 “shows that elderly retirees who invested in GPB Capital and HIT can recover their losses,” says Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., of Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., the St. Petersburg, Florida, law firm that represented the GPB Capital and HIT investor.

If you are a GPB Capital or HIT investor, contact Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., for a free, confidential evaluation of your situation by our team. All of our cases are handled on a purely contingency fee basis.

Contact Info:
Kalju Nekvasil, Esq.
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.
624 1st Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33701-4120
727-524-8486
gnmain@gnfirm.com
www.rightsforinvestors.com (Law Firm’s Website)
https://www.gpbinvestmentrecovery.com/ (GPB Capital Investor Website)
https://www.hitreitrecovery.com/ (HIT Investor Website)


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aSTEM : Issues Notice of Redemption for Public Warrants
BU
09:05aYINCHENG LIFE SERVICE : Announced 2021 Interim Results
AQ
09:05aCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:05aCryo-Cell International Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Property for Its Institute for Cellular Therapies
GL
09:05aToronto's Sunday Antique Market is Back
NE
09:04aBIDEN-OMICS FANTASY : Increasing Taxes on Business is Good for Small Business
PU
09:04aCapacity Building Workshop On Eco-Icbt In Collaboration With The Traffic Light System Program within the framework of the (PARCI /ITRSP)
PU
09:04aSAVE THE DATE : Rum from Jamaica—We Want the Funk!
PU
09:04aMILLER INDUSTRIES : A New Shining Star for Towing and Recovery
PU
09:04aBRIDGESTONE : A tale of two Olympic Games
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal

HOT NEWS