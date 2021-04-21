Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GPSA : Honors Seven Members with 2020 Safety Awards

04/21/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TULSA, Okla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPSA, an association representing midstream service and supply companies, announced today that seven members are being honored for their outstanding 2020 safety performances.

Recipients of the 2020 GPSA Safety Awards are: ENGlobal U.S. Inc. (Houston), ISTI Plant Services (Tulsa, Okla.), Jasper Ventures, Inc. (Whitehouse, Texas), J-W Power Company (Addison, Texas), Prime Controls (Lewisville, Texas), TorcSill Foundations (Houston), and Torrent Energy Services (Houston).

"The GPSA Safety Awards Program provides tangible, public evidence of appreciation by the industry, the association and industry colleagues to selected members who have visibly upheld the importance of safety in accordance with GPSA criteria for the distinctions," said Johnny Dreyer, GPSA. "This group has led by example and joins an elite group of other members who have earned the same awards in previous years."

GPSA safety awards are based on consideration of several factors that indicate a company's focus on safety programs and performance, including OSHA records within their respective SIC code, safety improvement over the past three years, and ongoing formal programs that actively promote safety throughout their operations.

GPSA is a partner organization to GPA Midstream Association, which represents the industry's operating companies. Both associations will celebrate all midstream safety award recipients at the 2021 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio, Sept. 26 – 29.  

For more information about GPSA and these awards, visit GPSAMidstreamSuppliers.org.

GPSA is an association representing nearly 300 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. For more information, visit GPSAMidstreamSuppliers.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gpsa-honors-seven-members-with-2020-safety-awards-301274317.html

SOURCE GPSA


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAnimal Protection Party of Canada calls on Federal Government to make legislative changes this Earth Day
GL
05:56pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Announces Green Nation Touring Program, Giving Artists Tools To Reduce The Environmental Impact Of Tours
PU
05:56pCMB Regional Centers Announces Newest EB-5 Offering – CMB Group 79
GL
05:56pHORIZON GLOBAL  : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Net Sales
BU
05:55pAMP  : Australia wealth business' assets under management rise by $1.2 bln
RE
05:54pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY  : Announces Date Change For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
05:54pVAPOTHERM  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
05:52pMerrow Announces a Revolution in Personal Protective Equipment
BU
05:52pOFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.  : Prices Preferred Stock Offering
BU
05:51pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMO) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ