GRAID Technology Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its cutting-edge solution, GRAID SupremeRAID™, the world's first NVMe RAID to eliminate the traditional RAID bottleneck and unlock the full potential of enterprise SSD performance.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

"We are extremely honored to be named an Innovation Awards Honoree," said Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID Technology. "Our team is passionate about providing our customers the world's most powerful data protection for NVMe SSDs, without sacrificing the performance they need. Our innovative solution provides the speed, ease of use, flexibility and TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads."

Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ is already breaking world records. GRAID Technology's innovative NVMe RAID solution accelerates high performance applications, offering a new way for enterprise data centers to achieve record-breaking NVMe SSD or NVMeoF performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity.

Designed for a modern software composable environment, GRAID SupremeRAID™ protects direct-attached flash storage as well as storage connected via NVMe over Fabrics (NVMeoF), while delivering 6M IOPS 4k random IO and 30GB/s throughput (PCIe Gen 3) or 100GB/s throughput (PCIe Gen 4) with single card.

GRAID Technology will be showcasing their solution at CES 2022 Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-C, Booth #52952. To set up a meeting with GRAID Technology at CES, email info@graidtech.com.

Contact us today to find out how GRAID's NVMe solution can accelerate your high-performance workloads.

Book a demo: https://www.graidtech.com//graid-demo

Read the whitepapers: https://www.graidtech.com/news/categories/whitepapers

Follow GRAID on Twitter: https://twitter.com/graidtechnology

Follow GRAID on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/graidtech

Follow GRAID on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/graid-technology

Related Files

GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1000 Brochure.pdf

StorageReview Article on GRAID SupremeRAID 20211001.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: GRAID Technology named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment