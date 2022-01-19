Log in
GRAID Technology Named Enterprise Data Storage 2021 Product of the Year Finalist by TechTarget Storage Magazine and SearchStorage

01/19/2022 | 11:01am EST
GRAID Technology, innovators of the world's fastest NVMe storage and data protection technology, today announced that GRAID has been named an Enterprise Data Storage 2021 Product of the Year finalist by TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage, in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology has been selected as an Enterprise Data Storage 2021 Product of the Year Finalist in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category. Winners will be announced Feb. 15, 2022, in the February issue of Storage Magazine.

In its 20th year, the award recognizes innovation, performance, ease of integration into the environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value. The 2021 Products of Year awards are judged by the editorial staff at Storage magazine and SearchStorage, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts and consultants. Judges evaluate products based on technological innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

"We are incredibly honored to be nominated as a finalist for one of the storage industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards," said Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID Technology. "The award is truly a team honor, as we are deeply passionate about providing customers with the world's most powerful data protection for NVMe SSDs, without sacrificing the performance they need."

GRAID's "Product of the Year Finalist" selection marks just the latest award in a string of industry achievements for the company in recent months. In January, GRAID was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the incredible speed, power and flexibility of its SupremeRAID™ NVMe RAID solution. And, in June, CRN recognized GRAID as one of its Top Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021, an annual list that honors the premier storage technology startups making headlines across the industry. 

GRAID's extraordinary software plus hardware solution has redefined the value of SSD RAID cards and makes GRAID SupremeRAID™ the most powerful and flexible NVMe SSD RAID in the world. Book a demo today at www.graidtech.com.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact
Andrea Eaken, Marketing & PR
Email: info@graidtech.com 
Tel: 1-800-GRAID-10

HOT NEWS