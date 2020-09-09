GRAIL Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the United States. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. GRAIL has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GRAL.”

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Cowen and Evercore ISI will act as additional bookrunners.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on saving lives and improving health by pioneering new technologies for early cancer detection. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to overcome one of medicine’s greatest challenges. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies.

