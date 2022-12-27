Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

GRAINS-Soybeans jump to 6-month highs on Argentine dryness, U.S. export hopes

12/27/2022 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Please read "on Tuesday" in first paragraph instead of "on Monday")

*

Rains miss in parts of Argentina

*

Daily export sale firms corn

*

Winter wheat underpinned by fears of winterkill damage

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures jumped to six-month highs on Tuesday, supported by continued dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina.

Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a daily sale of 177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Wheat traded near even after firming early in the session as farmers tried to assess damage to winter crops across the U.S. Great Plains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 5-3/4 cents to $14.90-1/4 a bushel by 10:51 a.m. (1651 GMT), after reaching $15.22-3/4, its highest since June 23.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract eased 1-1/4 cents to $7.74-3/4 a bushel, while corn lifted 5-1/2 cents to $6.71-3/4 a bushel.

Soybean futures climbed after expected rainfall over the weekend in Argentina missed large portions of the parched growing region, analysts said.

"The forecasted weather in Argentina this last weekend was mostly a bust. It’s moving into a dry period now," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.

Soybeans also found support as China continues to list lockdown measures, announcing plans to begin issuing visas next week, though rising COVID-19 infections will likely slow any demand increases for soybeans.

Wheat remains underpinned by fears of crop damage from frigid temps, especially in parts of the U.S. Plains that lacked insulating snowcover on dormant winter wheat crops.

"We didn’t get the snowcover they were hoping for in a lot of areas," said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities. "This crop was not in good shape when it went into one of the worst winterkill scenarios we’ve seen in quite some time. So my guess is, there was some winterkill."

All three markets found support from weekly export inspections. Exporters readied 1.75 million tonnes of soybean for export the week ended Dec. 22, near the high end of analyst estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes.

Corn export inspections of 856,606 tonnes were near the high end of trade expectations of 500,000 to 900,000 tonnes, while wheat inspections reached 280,554 tonnes, in line with predictions of 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.83% 666 End-of-day quote.12.31%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.33% 187.5836 Delayed Quote.58.97%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.16% 556.4499 Real-time Quote.12.31%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.24% 590.7686 Real-time Quote.10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.62% 454.8 End-of-day quote.10.59%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 176.05 Delayed Quote.70.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.61% 774.5 End-of-day quote.0.68%
Latest news "Economy"
02:10pInsider trading convictions over healthcare leaks are voided by U.S. appeals court
RE
02:10pChile's central bank extends FX intervention program to June 2023 -statement
RE
02:02pU.S. House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
RE
01:53pEmbattled Republican Santos faces new heat over 'Jew-ish' heritage claim
RE
01:47pAMC CEO asks for salary freeze in 2023 as shares slump
RE
01:43pLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
01:42pBrazil's public debt rises 1.6% in November amid liquidity reserve increase
RE
01:40pUK democracy still recovering after turbulent year - Commons speaker
AN
01:36pFrance to sell 2 observation satellites to Poland -minister
RE
01:18pRyanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
4German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
5China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS