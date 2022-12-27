GRAINS-Soybeans jump to 6-month highs on Argentine dryness, U.S. export hopes

(Please read "on Tuesday" in first paragraph instead of "on
Monday")
*
Rains miss in parts of Argentina
*
Daily export sale firms corn
*
Winter wheat underpinned by fears of winterkill damage
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
jumped to six-month highs on Tuesday, supported by continued
dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina.
Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a daily sale of
177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said.
Wheat traded near even after firming early in the session as
farmers tried to assess damage to winter crops across the U.S.
Great Plains.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 5-3/4 cents to $14.90-1/4 a bushel by
10:51 a.m. (1651 GMT), after reaching $15.22-3/4, its highest
since June 23.
The most-active CBOT wheat contract eased 1-1/4 cents
to $7.74-3/4 a bushel, while corn lifted 5-1/2 cents to
$6.71-3/4 a bushel.
Soybean futures climbed after expected rainfall over the
weekend in Argentina missed large portions of the parched
growing region, analysts said.
"The forecasted weather in Argentina this last weekend was
mostly a bust. It’s moving into a dry period now," said Tom
Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.
Soybeans also found support as China continues to list
lockdown measures, announcing plans to begin issuing visas next
week, though rising COVID-19 infections will likely slow any
demand increases for soybeans.
Wheat remains underpinned by fears of crop damage from
frigid temps, especially in parts of the U.S. Plains that lacked
insulating snowcover on dormant winter wheat crops.
"We didn’t get the snowcover they were hoping for in a lot
of areas," said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management
Commodities. "This crop was not in good shape when it went into
one of the worst winterkill scenarios we’ve seen in quite some
time. So my guess is, there was some winterkill."
All three markets found support from weekly export
inspections. Exporters readied 1.75 million tonnes of soybean
for export the week ended Dec. 22, near the high end of analyst
estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes.
Corn export inspections of 856,606 tonnes were near the high
end of trade expectations of 500,000 to 900,000 tonnes, while
wheat inspections reached 280,554 tonnes, in line with
predictions of 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by
David Gregorio)