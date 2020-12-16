Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GRAM Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) Investors

12/16/2020 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) that it is filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

The company has recently agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $20 million dollars.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) investors that purchased between 07/24/2013 and 02/24/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our GRAM Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that the company made publicly filed statements that contained material misrepresentations because its officers were aware of the fact that a subsidiary of the company paid bribes to Alejandro Toledo, the former president of Peru, as a means to secure participation in a construction project.

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE: GRAM) investors that purchased between 07/24/2013 and 02/24/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our GRAM Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gram-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-investigating-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-grana-y-montero-saa-nyse-gram-investors-301194739.html

SOURCE Kyros Law


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aKOBE STEEL : Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to conduct long-term operational tests of a binary cycle power generation system installed on an actual ship
PU
12:03aMAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK confirms effectiveness of its energy management system
PU
12:03aCOGNIGY : and Telekom Partner on Conversational AI
BU
12:02aJIBJAB : and K-Pop Sensation Jamie Park Partner for Release of “5 Christmas Languages” Music Video
BU
12:01aEKINOPS : signs VExpress Distribution as an Authorized Distributor for its OneAccess brand in Australia
PR
12:01aVariable Frequency Drives Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 3% Due to COVID-19 | Technavio
BU
12/17APPLE : Taiwan November export orders seen climbing for 9th straight month - Reuters poll
RE
12/16DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bilateral Trade between Qatar and India has Potential to Grow
PU
12/16Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw
RE
12/16FOCUS : Cruise lines test waters in pandemic with "cruises to nowhere"
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ