GRAMMY Awards® Announce Full Performer Lineup

03/07/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Music's Biggest Night®, Hosted by Trevor Noah, Airs Live on CBS March 14

Check out the Performers Here

Today the Recording Academy® announced the full lineup for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift. Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.

Additionally, Music's Biggest Night® will pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy present the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, airing live on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

To view a list of current nominations per artist, please visit our GRAMMY Awards performer and presenter page here.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards— music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
