GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® Welcomes Recordings by A Tribe Called Quest, Billie Holiday, Journey, Linda Ronstadt, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, USA For Africa, Village People, and More as 2021 Inductions

29 Recordings Added to Iconic Catalog Residing at the GRAMMY Museum®

Today the Recording Academy® welcomes the 2021 inductees for the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year’s additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 29 new titles, the Hall, now in its 48th year, currently totals 1,142 recordings.

"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."

The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday’s “Solitude,” Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith’s Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Crocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.

For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.

2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees

"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"

Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville

Single

BLUES BREAKERS

John Mayall With Eric Clapton

Album

CANCIONES DE MI PADRE

Linda Ronstadt

Album

"CLEAN UP WOMAN"

Betty Wright

Single

"COPENHAGEN"

Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

Single

"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"

Journey

Single

"FREIGHT TRAIN"

Elizabeth Cotten

Single

GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.

Bruce Springsteen

Album

HORSES

Patti Smith

Album

HOT BUTTERED SOUL

Isaac Hayes

Album

IN THE RIGHT PLACE

Dr. John

Album

LICENSED TO ILL

Beastie Boys

Album

MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN

Joe Crocker

Album

MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"

The Cannonball Adderley Quintet

Album

RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR

Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London

Album

SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS

Kolisch String Quartet

Album

SO

Peter Gabriel

Album

"SOLITUDE"

Billie Holiday

Single

TEN

Pearl Jam

Album

TEXAS FLOOD

Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble

Album

THE CARS

The Cars

Album

"THE GAMBLER"

Kenny Rogers

Single

THE LOW END THEORY

A Tribe Called Quest

Album

"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"

Irma Thomas

Single

TRIO

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris

Album

"WE ARE THE WORLD"

USA For Africa

Single

"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"

Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie

Single

"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"

Vernon Dalhart

Single

"Y.M.C.A."

Village People

Single

