GRAPHIC -After H1 rate hike spree, the only way is still up

LONDON, July 5 - More G10 central banks raised
interest rates in June than in any month for at least two
decades, Reuters calculations showed, and with inflation at
multi-decade highs, the pace of policy-tightening is unlikely to
let up in the second half of 2022.
Central banks overseeing seven of the 10 most heavily traded
currencies delivered 350 basis points of rate hikes between them
last month - nearly half the total 775 bps administered by
policymakers across the group this year to date.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted rates 75 bps to a
range of 1.5%-1.75%, its biggest single move since 1994,
Switzerland stunned markets with a 50 bps hike in borrowing
costs, matching moves by Australia, Sweden, Norway and Canada.
These countries are still far behind the emerging market
central banks which mostly initiated rate hike cycles last year.
But they are moving fast.
Already in July, the Reserve Bank of Australia has delivered
a 50 bps rate increase. On July 21, the European Central Bank
will deliver its first rate hike since 2011 and the Fed is
widely expected to go with another 75 bps at its July 26-27
meeting.
"The Fed seems on autopilot to get to 3.5% and the ECB
similarly is on autopilot to get rates to positive levels," said
Alex Brazier deputy head of the BlackRock Investment Institute.
But U.S. rates at 3.5% "will have the effect of seriously
slowing the economy, so after that it will have to change
course", Brazier added.
The task of squaring that circle between avoiding a
hard-landing on growth and reining in inflation - now in
double-digits in many countries - is hardest for developing
nations.
Emerging economies for the most part were quick off the mark
in their battle against inflation, raising rates well before
developed peers began to do so.
Many continue to lift borrowing costs but the situation
poses risks. With inflation failing to peak as expected in the
first six months of the year, "hiking fatigue" may set in,
warned Luis Oganes, JPMorgan's head of Global Macro Research.
"Those central banks will face the question of what is the
least they can hike in the second half to anchor inflation
expectations without pushing their economies into recession,"
Oganes said.
In May, as it became clear that the Russia-Ukraine conflict
- and the ensuing inflationary shocks - would last longer than
anticipated, 12 central banks from a group of 18 big developing
economies raised rates. Eight more followed in June.
In total, emerging market central banks have raised interest
rates by 4,415 bps year-to-date, compared to 2,745 bps for the
whole of 2021, calculations show.
"Ironically, even though emerging markets tightened much
earlier and more forcefully, inflation may not fall as quickly
as in developed markets if food inflation continues to rise,"
said Manik Narain, head of emerging markets strategy at UBS.
"In this respect the biggest growth/inflation tradeoff is
likely being faced in emerging markets, not the U.S.."
