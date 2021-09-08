Log in
GRASS™ : Opportunity Zone Fund's SAMSARG Inc. Secures Funding Deal in Lyon County Nevada

09/08/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
SAMSARG Inc. secures financing to complete construction of its first hangar at the Silver Springs Regional Airport

Growth Resources, Assets, Safety, & Stability (“GRASS™”)—a qualified opportunity zone fund is pleased to announce that its subsidiary SAMSARG Inc. has secured financing of $5.04 million to complete construction of its first state-of-the-art aircraft hangar being built at the Silver Springs Regional Airport.

This aircraft hangar and all future hangars built by SAMSARG, Inc. will be strategically located within opportunity zones, which offer tax deferrals on capital gains taxes. Other investments by the GRASS fund focus on innovators in government and the private sector who are replicating and scaling aviation businesses in Opportunity Zones including General Aviation (GA) Hangars also being constructed by SAMSARG, Inc.

SAMSARG, Inc is involved in new construction of hangars at Silver Springs Regional Airport. Both GA Hangars and U.S. Government complaint hangars are within the Opportunity Zone. New facilities are designed to attract government, corporate and private clients. SAMSARG Inc’s new construction of GA Hangars is focused on providing Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) businesses with nearby travel and logistics support at Silver Springs Regional Airport (as opposed to Reno International). SAMSARG Inc. will also provide client tailored and other high-margin services.

GRASS launched their Reg A+ funding round on June 15, 2021. While most opportunity zone funds and other tax-deferred investments are reserved for the very wealthy, GRASS™ is open to investors of all income and experience levels with a low minimum investment of only $500.

Investor considerations for GRASS™

  • Our minimum investment is $500.00.
  • GRASS™ is a diversified high-growth opportunity zone fund primarily investing in two areas: blockchain-based SaaS for regulatory compliance, and aviation innovations in government and the private sector.
  • Offers multiple tax benefits to investors because it is both a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (“QOZF”) as well as an IRS designated Qualified Small Business Stock (“QSBS”).

For more information about GRASS™ including how to invest, please visit https://www.qozfusa.com/why-grass/.

Securities are offered pursuant to Regulation A+ by C2M Securities, LLC, an SEC registered, FINRA member broker-dealer. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional prior to investing.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS