GRC : Expands Executive Management Team with New Vice President of Operations and Chief Product Officer

Addition of two industry leaders will build on GRC’s momentum while expanding new opportunities for data center immersion cooling globally

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced new additions to its executive management team. Michael Zimmerman has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Operations and Ben Smith has been tapped for GRC’s Chief Product Officer.

The new hires will help continue GRC’s rapid growth and comes on the heels of a year that included a number of milestones including attaining Series B funding of $7 million, providing cooling to Serbia’s first green data center, and appointing former Schneider Electric Executive Dave Johnson to its board of directors.

Zimmerman brings more than twenty years’ experience as an operations executive, most recently as VP of Global Operations at Zebra/Xplore. He is bringing to GRC his proven success in implementing game-changing initiatives to build essential operations in the technology space. In his role, Zimmerman will be solely responsible for the global manufacturing of GRC products, quality, and supply chain around the world and ensuring products are delivered on time while exceeding customers’ expectations.

“We are so excited to bring on someone with Michael’s background as our new VP of Operations,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “His extensive experience in technology operations and supply chain will be a valuable addition to our company as we continue to reach customers around the globe with our innovative immersion cooling solutions.”

Smith brings decades of global technology business experience to the role of Chief Product Officer, most recently as VP of Data Center Cooling Systems at Schneider Electric. With success across the business, including customer experience, supply chain, sales, and channel management, he will be responsible for developing and launching new products while managing the lifecycle of existing GRC’s immersion cooling offerings. Additionally, Smith will ensure the company’s product roadmap is aligned with the requirements of target segments, and develop pricing strategies, competitive positioning, and sales training materials.

“It is a pleasure to bring someone on board with the breadth of product management experience that Ben has accumulated,” said Jim Weynand, CRO at GRC. “Ben’s extensive business and technical knowledge will help drive GRC’s next generation of products to meet the needs of today’s data centers. He is perfectly positioned to work cross-functionally to build on our competitiveness.”

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in eighteen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

