GRC : Releases New Guide to Operational Considerations for Single-Phase, Immersion Cooled Data Centers

GRC client CGG shares learnings from more than 10 years operating an immersion-cooled data center to demonstrate positive impact on day-to-day operations.

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced the publication of Operational Considerations for Single-Phase, Immersion Cooled Data Centers: A Client’s Perspective, an e-book demonstrating the benefits of immersion cooling, written by CGG, the French geoscience company, a GRC client for the past 10 years. In this e-book CGG provides education about operational considerations when deploying single-phase immersion cooling in a data center.

"We are excited to share this information with data center operators considering implementing immersion cooling to help them understand the impact on their operations,” said, Ted Barragy, Manager, Computational Science Group, CGG. “Immersion-cooled data centers are not difficult to operate, they are just different than air-cooled data centers. We have seen so many benefits to this technology, we want others to get these advantages, as well.”

In this e-book, CGG discusses specific benefits of immersion cooling, including how it simplified data center operations by making it easier to install, service, and maintain IT equipment, reduces service calls because of higher reliability, and significantly reduces noise within the data center. In addition, with DCIM integration and remote monitoring, immersion cooling maximizes uptime with regular diagnostics, early fault detection, and alert functions.

“As partners with the team at CGG for the past decade, it’s wonderful they want to share their experiences with our technology to help others understand immersion cooling,” said Peter Poulin, CEO at GRC. “We have worked closely together to ensure that our technology enables them to maximize uptime and meet their business goals.”

About GRC

Austin, TX-based GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in eighteen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

