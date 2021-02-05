GRDC Grains Research and Development : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way

Victoria's premier grains research, development and extension forum at Bendigo each year delivers new knowledge, information and advice - and the 2021 event is set to take that to another level.

This year's Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update will showcase the latest outcomes and understandings from grains research through a dynamic new platform.

To be held on February 24-25, the Bendigo Update will feature a unique hybrid format - a limited live audience will be present on site and the Update will also be livestreamed.

In a fresh and novel way of drawing out more information from guest presenters and relating it to first-hand experience, an adviser commentary panel will be involved in all sessions.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, says the 2021 Update will be an important platform for extending critical information to the State's growers and advisers ahead of sowing this year's winter crops.

'Grains research and development efforts are continually generating new knowledge, ideas and recommendations - all of which have the potential to accelerate growers in their endeavours to advance their farming systems and bottom lines,' Mr Blake said.

'The Bendigo Update will play a pivotal role in underpinning that fresh thinking with a good understanding of the state of the broader industry, so growers and advisers are well informed and well placed to seize on opportunities as they arise.'

Day one of the Update will feature a presentation by Pat O'Shannassy from Grain Trade Australia who will discuss the current market drivers and opportunities for Australian grain.

Other day one topics include the state of play with glyphosate resistance and optimising herbicide performance; tips on fitting new chemistries into the farming system; getting the best results from harvest weed seed control; and reversing the decline of soil nitrogen and organic matter.

Rules of thumb for nitrogen fertiliser use efficiency; Hyper Yielding Crops focus farms; and key insights from pest infestations in 2020 will round out day one topics.

Topics on day two include a cereal disease wrap-up; the latest developments on blackleg infection in canola and yield impacts from foliar fungicide use; soil amelioration practices to alleviate subsoil constraints; and a faba bean agronomy update.

Completing the day two program will be sessions on the latest in pulse diseases; measuring the impact of inoculation with a new rhizobia testing tool; maximising the benefits of growing vetch in farming systems; and new classification and scoring of cereal crop development.

The GRDC Grains Research Update at the All Seasons Bendigo will be attended by agronomists, consultants, researchers, growers and other grains industry personnel - in-person and online.

For a detailed program and to register for the Update, please visit Upcoming Updates and events or phone ORM on 03 5441 6176 or email admin@orm.com.au.

For interviews

Tom Blake, GRDC Grower Relations Manager

0418 863 186

tom.blake@grdc.com.au

Contact

Sharon Watt, GRDC Communications Manager - South

0409 675 100

sharon.watt@grdc.com.au