Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GRDC Grains Research and Development : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way

02/05/2021 | 11:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Victoria's premier grains research, development and extension forum at Bendigo each year delivers new knowledge, information and advice - and the 2021 event is set to take that to another level.

This year's Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update will showcase the latest outcomes and understandings from grains research through a dynamic new platform.

To be held on February 24-25, the Bendigo Update will feature a unique hybrid format - a limited live audience will be present on site and the Update will also be livestreamed.

In a fresh and novel way of drawing out more information from guest presenters and relating it to first-hand experience, an adviser commentary panel will be involved in all sessions.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, says the 2021 Update will be an important platform for extending critical information to the State's growers and advisers ahead of sowing this year's winter crops.

'Grains research and development efforts are continually generating new knowledge, ideas and recommendations - all of which have the potential to accelerate growers in their endeavours to advance their farming systems and bottom lines,' Mr Blake said.

'The Bendigo Update will play a pivotal role in underpinning that fresh thinking with a good understanding of the state of the broader industry, so growers and advisers are well informed and well placed to seize on opportunities as they arise.'

Day one of the Update will feature a presentation by Pat O'Shannassy from Grain Trade Australia who will discuss the current market drivers and opportunities for Australian grain.

Other day one topics include the state of play with glyphosate resistance and optimising herbicide performance; tips on fitting new chemistries into the farming system; getting the best results from harvest weed seed control; and reversing the decline of soil nitrogen and organic matter.

Rules of thumb for nitrogen fertiliser use efficiency; Hyper Yielding Crops focus farms; and key insights from pest infestations in 2020 will round out day one topics.

Topics on day two include a cereal disease wrap-up; the latest developments on blackleg infection in canola and yield impacts from foliar fungicide use; soil amelioration practices to alleviate subsoil constraints; and a faba bean agronomy update.

Completing the day two program will be sessions on the latest in pulse diseases; measuring the impact of inoculation with a new rhizobia testing tool; maximising the benefits of growing vetch in farming systems; and new classification and scoring of cereal crop development.

The GRDC Grains Research Update at the All Seasons Bendigo will be attended by agronomists, consultants, researchers, growers and other grains industry personnel - in-person and online.

For a detailed program and to register for the Update, please visit Upcoming Updates and events or phone ORM on 03 5441 6176 or email admin@orm.com.au.

For interviews

Tom Blake, GRDC Grower Relations Manager
0418 863 186
tom.blake@grdc.com.au

Contact

Sharon Watt, GRDC Communications Manager - South
0409 675 100
sharon.watt@grdc.com.au

Disclaimer

GRDC - Grains Research and Development Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 04:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping
PU
02/05GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way
PU
02/05Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels
RE
02/05SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
2ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
4SONY CORPORATION : Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine program
5Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ