GRDC Grains Research and Development : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report

08/27/2021 | 09:52pm EDT
The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) today released its annual National Variety Trials (NVT) Sorghum Harvest Report to enhance variety decision making by growers in northern Australia.

The report draws on data generated from the first four seasons of NVT sorghum trials in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Sorghum was included in the NVT program for the first time in 2017-18 in response to grower requests for independent variety performance data to underpin informed choices around the most appropriate hybrid grain sorghum varieties to plant in their paddocks.

Harvest results from 50 trials across locations in Central Queensland, Southern Queensland, Northern NSW, the Liverpool Plains and at Kununurra in WA have been included in this report.

GRDC NVT Manager North Laurie Fitzgerald, says the release of the NVT Sorghum Harvest Report is a significant step in continuing to develop and improve the nation's sorghum production and grower profitability.

'Sorghum is the dominant summer crop in Queensland and northern NSW, so it is vital growers and advisers have access to independent, robust and relevant yield and quality data to help them select the right hybrid for their farming enterprise,' Mr Fitzgerald says.

'The harvest report captures data representative of the seasons from 2017-18 through to 2020-21 with GRDC and growers keenly aware that some of that period was impacted by drought.

'With this in mind we encourage growers and their advisers to look beyond the results from a single trial conducted at one location in one season and consider performances across multiple seasons when selecting a hybrid grain sorghum variety.'

Mr Fitzgerald says GRDC also acknowledges the support of growers, who contribute and assist with the management of NVT trial sites on their properties.

'It would not be possible to undertake the NVT trials without the ongoing co-operation of these growers and GRDC are appreciative of their contribution to this work,' Mr Fitzgerald says.

The new report is being emailed to growers and is also available on the NVT website.

Contact

Toni Somes, GRDC Communications Manager - North
0436 622 645
toni.somes@grdc.com.au

Disclaimer

GRDC - Grains Research and Development Corporation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 01:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
