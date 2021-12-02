GREATER GOOD CHARITIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WAG! DELIVER MORE THAN 4.9 MILLION MEALS TO ANIMAL SHELTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Successful Holiday Campaign Will Feed Thousands of Homeless Pets in Need

Seattle, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit working to amplify the good in the world, and Wag!, the #1 app for Pet Parents -- offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, vet care, and training services from local Pet Caregivers nationwide -- will deliver more than 4.9 million meals to animal shelters across the country to feed thousands of homeless pets in need. The generous donation is a result of a successful GivingTuesday Pet Food Drive in which Wag! matched donations dollar-for-dollar.

“Across the country, animal shelters are overcrowded and understaffed,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “The biggest expense of animal shelters is feeding the pets in their care, and the impact of the pandemic, economic downturn, and unprecedented natural disasters have made it even more challenging for them this year.”

When shelter pets are healthy, happy, and well-fed they have a better chance at being adopted into a forever home. This pet food donation will help free up resources and allow animal shelters to allocate funds elsewhere like helping pets in their care with medical needs.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Greater Good Charities by providing healthy meals to hungry shelter dogs and cats across the country, especially this year on Giving Tuesday,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!. “As a community of pet lovers, we’re extremely passionate about continuing to help feed homeless pets in need to improve their quality of life while they wait for their forever homes.”

The funding raised through the holiday campaign will be used to distribute meals starting immediately to animal shelters across the country that need it most. Greater Good Charities and Wag! have been partners since 2017 and together the two entities have donated more than 16 million meals to help shelter pets in need.

To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good in the world, please visit greatergood.org.

# # #

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities, is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Wag!

Wag! is the #1 app for Pet Parents -- offering options for 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, and training from local Pet Caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of 350,000 Pet Caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making Pet Parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, Pet Caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with nearly 12 million pet care services across all 50 states, resulting in more than 95% of their reviews earning 5 stars.

Attachment