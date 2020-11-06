Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 NET ASSET VALUE AND DISTRIBUTION RATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:51pm EST

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (the “Company”) announced that on November 6, 2020 its Board of Directors approved the September 30, 2020 net asset value per share for the Company’s share classes as set forth below:

Share Class September 30, 2020
Net Asset Value 		June 30, 2020
Net Asset Value 		Change from
Prior Quarter
A $8.63 $8.63 $0.00
C $8.38 $8.38 $0.00
I $8.63 $8.63 $0.00
P-A $8.67 $8.68 ($0.01)
P-I $9.02 $9.02 $0.00

The Company’s Board of Directors also authorized cash distributions payable on January 4, 2021, February 1, 2021, and March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020, January 29, 2021, and February 26, 2020, respectively, equating to an annualized distribution rate of 6.42% for Class A and Class I shares, an annualized distribution rate of 6.48% for Class C shares, and an annualized distribution rate of 6.40% for Class P-A and Class P-I shares.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability company that acquires and manages income -generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in the Company‘s expectations.

Media Contact:

Greenbacker    
Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854
mediarelations@greenbackercapital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pWalmart to sell operations in recession-hit Argentina, taking $1 billion hit
RE
03:01pEMBASSY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pGLOBAL ANTI-REFLECTIVE COATINGS MARKET 2020-2024 : Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure| Technavio
BU
03:00pSolution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend
NE
03:00pM360 Advisors Announces Close of a $100 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023
BU
02:59pUneven U.S. job market recovery points to need for focused fiscal aid
RE
02:59pAMERISERV FINANCIAL : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:59pTRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pABERDEEN STANDARD SILVER ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : cautious on outlook despite surprise profit rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group