GRSi Continues to Expand Its NHLBI Support With a New 5-Year Tasking to Secure Critical Infrastructure Systems and Design & Modernize Conferencing Technology

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under this new five-year effort, GRSi's team will expand our support to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which provides global leadership to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood disorders and enhance the health of all individuals so they can live longer and more fulfilling lives. This effort continues to build upon GRSi's cybersecurity services delivered across NHLBI to include conducting risk & threat analysis for critical infrastructure systems and high-value assets, implementing an enterprise zero-trust architecture, and enhancing end user-facing security support services. This support is key to ensuring the protection of NHLBI's mission-critical data and assets on-premises and across their poly-cloud environments while transforming the user experience to further empower researchers in their daily operations without compromising security needs. As part of this expansion, GRSi is also tasked with the modernization of NHLBI's audio-visual systems to leverage new and emerging technologies while priming Main Campus conferencing capabilities for the hybrid workforce. Through this partnership with NHLBI, GRSi will deliver a seamless post-pandemic work experience for the user base and enhance NHLBI's ability to support a flexible telework environment for the future.

"We are thrilled with this continued expansion of our support at NHLBI, whose leading-edge mission is so critical in the areas of heart, lung and blood diseases and conditions, as well as in COVID-19 research and treatment. Being awarded these projects serves as another testament to the trust and confidence NHLBI and ITAC have placed in GRSi, and we are proud to partner with them in staying ahead of the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape facing the Government as well as their efforts to return to the physical workspace."

- Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com.

