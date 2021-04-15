GS1 Connect: Digital Edition to Feature Speakers from Chick-Fil-A, Dick's Sporting Goods, eBay, Kroger, Nestlé, Pfizer, Target, U.S. FDA and Walmart

EWING, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has unveiled the preliminary conference agenda for GS1 Connect 2021: Digital Edition, a virtual conference taking place June 8-10, 2021 and presenting speakers from over 80 companies, including Chick-Fil-A, Dick's Sporting Goods, eBay, Kroger, Microsoft, Nestlé, Pfizer, Subway/IPC, Target, U.S. FDA, Walmart and many more. To view the agenda, visit www.gs1connect.org.

This year's conference features four industry tracks (retail, grocery, foodservice and healthcare) and three horizontal tracks (tech, innovation and "How to Do Business With… "). Agenda sessions are added weekly and cover a broad range of topics to help attendees from companies of all sizes address business challenges and optimize performance. Industry topics include contactless fulfillment, omni-channel retail, product data and image excellence, supply chain visibility and inventory blind spots, digital showrooms, RFID use cases in foodservice and claims/chargebacks, food traceability and FSMA 204 rule, and standards in healthcare to support patient safety and regulatory requirements.

GS1 Connect: Digital Edition horizontal track content will feature:

Opportunities for collaboration through Trading Partner Roundtables and "How to Do Business With…" sessions featuring top retailers, distributors and brands

An Innovation Track focused on how GS1 Standards support emerging technology, including artificial intelligence, emerging data carriers, machine learning, IoT and more

A Tech Track that highlights solution provider offerings to solve business challenges

Additionally, GS1 Connect will showcase the Startup Lab Pitch Competition where up-and-coming companies present their technology innovations before an expert panel to win cash prizes, and GS1 US University virtual classroom courses for those who are new to GS1 Standards and want to enhance their GS1 Standards' knowledge. Futurist Nancy Giordano and technology expert Mitch Joel will provide the conference keynotes, and consumer technology expert Katie Linendoll will serve as emcee.

"Since we came together for our annual event last year, industry has transformed like never before," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "Our conference agenda reflects insights from uncertain times and better equips our members to improve business performance and adapt to changing consumer needs."

To learn more about GS1 Connect: Digital Edition and to sign up for updates, visit www.gs1connect.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

