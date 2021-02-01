GSA Welcomes Simon Segars as Chair; Continues to Expand its Vision and Market Initiatives

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors has appointed Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, as its Chair. Over the past two years, Segars has served as Vice Chair working in concert with Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD and outgoing GSA Chair, to guide the expansion of GSA’s ecosystem to include software, services, solutions and systems.

To support this expanded vision, GSA launched several initiatives including Interest Groups for automotive and Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, its Women’s Leadership Initiative has exponentially grown with its most recent launch of the CEO Pledge and release of its Best Practices Playbook for hiring, retaining and advancing women in the semiconductor industry.

“I am honored to be named as Chair of GSA’s Board of Directors and look forward to continuing the work we started during my tenure as Vice Chair. My fellow Board members and I will continue to execute the expanded GSA's vision as we diversify our membership to reflect the broader semi-conductor ecosystem and build on our successful Women’s Leadership Initiative,” said Segars. “As we navigate through industry innovation and work together to create advanced solutions, I want the GSA to represent all geographies and markets, and companies of all sizes, from startups to technology leaders, that partner with our industry.”

“This is a significant moment in the history of our organization. While 2020 has been an unprecedented year in every sense, the semiconductor industry continued to grow and post strong results. With optimistic projects for 2021, I am confident in our ecosystem to not just survive but thrive. I’m deeply grateful to Lisa for her vision, dedication, and passion with which she has led us over the past two years,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. “Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Simon’s leadership as our Chair. Simon will help us continue on our journey with his strategic vision and plans for scaling to meet the growing demand for an even greater expansion of our technology ecosystem.”

“It has been an honor to serve as GSA Board Chair. I’m proud of our accomplishments over the past two years and I am confident that under Jodi’s and Simon’s leadership the GSA will continue making a meaningful impact advancing our industry,” said Dr. Su.

The GSA Board of Directors represents some of the most influential companies in the industry providing a comprehensive global perspective and commitment to foster collaboration, innovation and integration for the industry and across the value chain.

Segars is chief executive officer of Arm. Since joining Arm as one of its first employees, he has driven technical and business innovations to help transform the company into the leading architect of the most pervasive compute technology the world has ever seen. Segars was named CEO in July 2013 after successfully expanding the company’s U.S. business and strengthening its leadership and relationships in Silicon Valley, where he still lives with his family. He earned his BEng in electronic engineering from the University of Sussex and an MSc in computer science from the University of Manchester. In recognition of his extraordinary lifetime accomplishments and his impact to the global tech industry, Simon was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Sussex.

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

