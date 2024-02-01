GSK: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1530P FROM 1450P
Gold prices gain as traders assess hopes for sizeable Fed rate cut
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
Bank of Japan buys 5.95 trillion yen of JGBs in Jan, lowest since June
U.S. agency slashes estimates on Vietnam rare earths mining output
Base metals fall as dollar firms after Fed signals no March rate cut
India's Paytm shares set to tumble after cenbank orders banking unit to stop business
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid soft Chinese demand
Oil edges up on U.S. Fed rate signals, China property sector support
Bank of England to keep rates on hold as investors look for rate cut hints
US firms in China slightly more optimistic, but caution remains - survey
US FAA says Boeing 737 audit will review Spirit fuselage production
China stocks rebound on policy support, expanding factory activity
NEC joins Columbia University-led National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center for Smart Streetscapes (CS3)