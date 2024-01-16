GSK: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1,730P FROM 1,535P
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,589.5 GBX
|+0.60%
|+2.00%
|82 031 M $
|89.7 USD
|-0.89%
|-4.07%
|147 B $
Japan business lobby calls for higher pay, paves way for BOJ policy normalisation
Soybeans and corn steady after falling to multi-year lows on ample supply
Coming flood of US Treasury issuance unsettles some investors after blazing rally
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 AM ET