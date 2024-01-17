GSK PLC - GSK COMPLETES SALE OF SHARES IN HALEON PLC
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,581.8 GBX
|+0.11%
|+0.36%
|81 686 M $
|333.6 GBX
|-0.15%
|-1.43%
|39 029 M $
Fund flows to Indian IT stocks set to rise on positive earnings surprise - analysts
Airlines, planemakers set to unveil new orders at Indian aviation event
China state media races to plant presence in Nauru after switch from Taiwan
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 AM ET
Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers
Walt Disney Nominates 12 to Board of Directors, Says CEO Iger's Compensation Doubled in 2023