Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 1/2 STAAR Study Data in Fabry Disease Showing Sustained Benefit and Differentiated Safety Profile

- Sustained elevated expression of alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity maintained for up to three years for the longest-treated patient as of the data cutoff date. - All 12 patients withdrawn from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) remain off ERT, with sustained elevated α-Gal A activity observed for up to 19 months as of the data cutoff date. - Total antibody (Ab) or neutralizing antibody (Nab) titers against α-Gal A decreased markedly in all seven patients with antibodies associated with ERT at baseline, and became undetectable in five. - In the 13 patients followed for 12 months or more after treatment, renal function remained stable and significant improvements in overall disease severity, quality of life (QoL) and gastrointestinal symptoms compared to baseline were reported. - Continued favorable safety profile, with no liver function test (LFT) elevations requiring steroids post-treatment. - Since the data cutoff date, four additional patients have been dosed. Enrollment in Phase 1/2 STAAR study is now complete, with dosing of remaining patients expected in the first half of 2024. - Productive discussions are continuing with U.S. FDA and other health authorities on pathways to registration.