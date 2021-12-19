Log in
GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to chair consumer healthcare arm -source

12/19/2021 | 03:43pm EST
Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO, speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London

Dec 19 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc has picked Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco Plc, to chair its consumer healthcare unit, which is due to be spun off next year, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Confirmation of Lewis's appointment as non-executive chairman of the arm that owns brands including Sensodyne toothpaste could come as soon as Monday, the source told Reuters.

Lewis left Tesco in September after six years as CEO.

GSK owns 68% of the unit and Pfizer Inc the remainder. In July, GSK said its current head, Brian McNamara, would take over as CEO once it was spun off.

GSK said in October it was on track to spin the unit off next year at a valuation of upwards of 40 billion pounds ($53 billion). ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.42% 1611.8 Delayed Quote.20.22%
PFIZER, INC. -2.89% 59.48 Delayed Quote.61.59%
TESCO PLC 0.57% 284 Delayed Quote.22.90%
UNILEVER PLC -0.01% 3982 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
HOT NEWS