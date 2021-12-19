GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to chair consumer healthcare arm -source

Dec 19 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
has picked Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco
Plc, to chair its consumer healthcare unit, which is
due to be spun off next year, a source familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
Confirmation of Lewis's appointment as non-executive
chairman of the arm that owns brands including Sensodyne
toothpaste could come as soon as Monday, the source told
Reuters.
Lewis left Tesco in September after six years as CEO.
GSK owns 68% of the unit and Pfizer Inc the
remainder. In July, GSK said its current head, Brian McNamara,
would take over as CEO once it was spun off.
GSK said in October it was on track to spin the unit off
next year at a valuation of upwards of 40 billion pounds ($53
billion).
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru;
editing by John Stonestreet)