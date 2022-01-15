GSK says it rejected 50 bln-pound Unilever bid for consumer assets

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline said it had rejected a 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid by Unilever for its consumer healthcare assets which GSK said "fundamentally undervalued" the business and its future prospects.

GSK said in a statement on Saturday that it had received three bids from Unilever, the latest on Dec. 20 comprising 41.7 billion pounds in cash and 8.3 billion pounds in Unilever shares.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Evans)