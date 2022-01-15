Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GSK says it rejected 50 bln-pound Unilever bid for consumer assets

01/15/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline said it had rejected a 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid by Unilever for its consumer healthcare assets which GSK said "fundamentally undervalued" the business and its future prospects.

GSK said in a statement on Saturday that it had received three bids from Unilever, the latest on Dec. 20 comprising 41.7 billion pounds in cash and 8.3 billion pounds in Unilever shares.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.72% 1643 Delayed Quote.2.14%
UNILEVER PLC 0.64% 3928 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:57pTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
12:45pReliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
RE
12:33pRussia detains six more suspected REvil group members
RE
12:30pRussia detains six more suspected REvil group members
RE
11:55aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : Press Release | January 14, 2022 Census Bureau Adjusts Initial Plans for 2022 CPS PUF Release The U.S. Census Bureau has decided to release the Current Population Survey Public Use File (CPS PUF) in February 2022.
PU
11:51aDirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News
RE
11:31aPeru's economy grows 3.47% in November, but mining contracts amid protests
RE
11:30aUK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before
RE
11:02aCanadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine, vows to deter Russian aggression
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS