GTT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GTT Communications, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2021

03/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GTT Communications, Inc. ("GTT" or the "Company") (NYSE: GTT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GTT securities between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gtt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; (2) the Company's previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; (3) inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company's 10-Q quarterly reports; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gtt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GTT you have until March 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
