GUS Central Statistical Office : Index numbers of sold production of industry in April 2021

24.05.2021

In April 2021, sold production of industry was by 44.5% higher than in April 2020, when a decrease was recorded by 24.6% as compared to the previous year, whereas in comparison with March 2021, it decreased by 9.2%. In the period January-April of 2021, sold production of industry was by 15.5% higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, which saw a decrease by 5.6%.