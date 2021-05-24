GUS Central Statistical Office : Index numbers of sold production of industry in April 2021

24.05.2021
In April 2021, sold production of industry was by 44.5% higher than in April 2020, when a decrease was recorded by 24.6% as compared to the previous year, whereas in comparison with March 2021, it decreased by 9.2%. In the period January-April of 2021, sold production of industry was by 15.5% higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, which saw a decrease by 5.6%.
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:12:09 UTC.