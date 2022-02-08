Log in
GZA Congratulates The Village in Stamford CT for Achieving Full Lease-out of Premium Waterfront Campus

02/08/2022 | 07:09am EST
GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, congratulates The Village on achieving full lease-out of its premium indoor/outdoor waterfront campus in Stamford’s South End.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005393/en/

The Village in Stamford, Conn., is a new indoor/outdoor premium waterfront campus designed to serve the needs of entrepreneurs and creators in realms like art, entertainment, tech, music, health, fitness, food, finance, the digital/influencer worlds and more. Developed with support from GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., The Village includes 133,000 square feet of modern office space and unique private event venues with world-class food and beverage and nearly 1,000 feet of walkable marina. (Photo by Neil Landino)

Designed to serve the needs of entrepreneurs and creators in realms like art, entertainment, tech, music, health, fitness, food, finance, the digital/influencer worlds, and more, The Village includes 133,000 square feet of work/play space, unique private event venues and a rooftop garden with world-class food and beverage offerings, and nearly 1,000 feet of walkable marina. In recognition of its superior energy efficiency, The Village has won one of Connecticut’s first LEED v4 certifications.

GZA performed a range of services for The Village in redeveloping and expanding a 1920s-era manufacturing building and preparing the site, including environmental due diligence, bulkhead and marina condition assessment, pre-construction planning, and management of materials during construction.

GZA CEO Patrick Sheehan said: “The Village is one of the most exciting and innovative waterfront redevelopment projects GZA has had the privilege to support. All of us at GZA congratulate Brent and Courtney Montgomery and The Village team on completing and fully leasing up this transformational development.’’

About GZA

GZA is a multi-disciplinary, employee-owned firm providing Geotechnical, Environmental, Ecological, Water and Construction Management services. GZA’s more than 700 professionals are based in 30 offices in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Great Lakes States. Our corporate headquarters is at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS