GZA : Welcomes Senior Consultant Christopher Palmer, P.E., G.E. to its Dam and Levee Safety Group

GZA, a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, has welcomed Christopher Palmer, P.E., G.E., as a Senior Consultant into its national Dam and Levee Safety Group.

Mr. Palmer has over 20 years of experience in the geotechnical engineering field, specializing in dam safety and design, geotechnical engineering, and civil engineering. He has been involved in dam and civil engineering projects across New England, including several recent rehabilitation and repair projects for high- and significant-hazard dams in Massachusetts. At GZA, he’ll support the dam and levee safety practice for all of GZA’s 30 offices.

Mr. Palmer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a concentration in Geotechnical Engineering, both from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the Boston Society of Civil Engineers Section (BSCES) and Geo-Institute, and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO).

“We’re proud to welcome Chris to GZA,” said CEO Pat Sheehan. “His experience in dam safety and geotechnical engineering is a perfect addition to our already robust Dams and Levees practice. We look forward to him further expanding our capabilities and helping to solve our clients’ important dams and levees challenges.”

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 700 employees and operates 30 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Great Lake Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call Angela Cincotta, Chief of Marketing and Communications, at 781-278-5777 or visit the company’s website at www.gza.com.

