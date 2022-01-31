Gabe Plotkin's hedge fund Melvin Capital files to raise money for new portfolio

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund well known
for suffering double-digit losses a year ago when retail
investors banded together to push up so-called meme stocks, is
trying to raise fresh capital for a new portfolio, according to
a regulatory filing on Monday.
Melvin, run by Gabe Plotkin, had been a darling in the hedge
fund industry for producing high returns. Last year, the firm
lost 39%, unable to wipe away the losses it built up early in
the year.
A Melvin representative was not immediately available for a
comment.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)