Gabe Plotkin's hedge fund Melvin Capital files to raise money for new portfolio

01/31/2022 | 01:55pm EST
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund well known for suffering double-digit losses a year ago when retail investors banded together to push up so-called meme stocks, is trying to raise fresh capital for a new portfolio, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Melvin, run by Gabe Plotkin, had been a darling in the hedge fund industry for producing high returns. Last year, the firm lost 39%, unable to wipe away the losses it built up early in the year.

A Melvin representative was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
