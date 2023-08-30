LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gabonese President Ali Bongo has won a third term in the presidential election with 64.27% of the vote, the president of the Gabonese Election Centre (CGE) said on television on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Yesterday at 11:40 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Goldman to pay $5.5 million to settle US CFTC accusations it failed to keep cell phone records
Yesterday at 12:55 pm
All our articles
Jif peanut butter maker J.M. Smucker lifts profit forecast on higher prices, lower costs
Yesterday at 07:59 am
Habib Insurance : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended June 30 2023
Today at 12:02 am