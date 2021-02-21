Gabon Statistical Development Project - P157473

The development objective of Statistical Development Project for Gabon aims to strengthen the statistical capacity of the Borrower, fill key data gaps, improve statistical production, and enhance statistical dissemination practices. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Improved Data Collection, Statistical Production, and Dissemination, will support improved data collection, statistical production, and dissemination. It has four...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

