STORY: Television footage showed the crowd shouting "Oligui president," a possible reference to Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of Gabon's Republican Guard.

Officers in the oil-producing country said they had put President Ali Bongo under house arrest, stepping in minutes after the Central African state's election body announced he had won a third term.

The officers who said they represented the armed forces declared on television that the election results were cancelled, borders were closed and state institutions were dissolved, after a tense vote that was set to extend the Bongo family's more than half century in power.

If successful, the Gabon coup would be the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020. The latest one, in Niger, was in July. Military officers have also seized power in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad, erasing democratic gains since the 1990s.