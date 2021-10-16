Log in
Gabonese Republic Additional Financing for COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response

10/16/2021 | 09:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The Project Development Objective (PDO) is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national sy stems for public health preparedness in Gabon.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176464

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Agnes Couffinhal

  • Borrower 2

    Republic of Gabon

  • Country

    Gabon

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    October 15, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    N/A

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Fiscal Year 3

    2022

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 12.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    October 10, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P173927

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
International Bank For Reconstruction And Development 12.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment 12.00
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment 12.00
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** N/A
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 01:31:06 UTC.


