Gabonese Republic Additional Financing for COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response
Abstract
Key Details
Finances
Ratings
Results
Development Objective
The Project Development Objective (PDO) is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national sy stems for public health preparedness in Gabon.
Key Details
Project Details
Project ID
P176464
Status
Active
Team Leader
Agnes Couffinhal
Borrower 2
Republic of Gabon
Region
Africa West
Fiscal Year 3
2022
Commitment Amount
US$ 12.00 million
Environmental and Social Risk
N/A
Last Update Date
October 10, 2021
Closing Date
N/A
-
Associated Projects
P173927
Notes
1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.
3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.
Sectors
Themes
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
Financier
Commitments
International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
12.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line
IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment
12.00
IDA Commitment
N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment
12.00
Lending Instrument
Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount
N/A
Total Project Cost**
N/A
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of September 30, 2021
Download:
Financier
Approval Date
Closing Date
Principal
Disbursed
Repayments
Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of September 30, 2021
Download:
Period
Financier
Transaction Type
Amount (US$)
Footnotes
*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.
** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.
Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
COMPLETION RATINGS
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
Results Framework
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 01:31:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
