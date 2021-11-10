Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gadget gifting may get costly this holiday season as supply chain plays The Grinch

11/10/2021 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shoppers could be looking at an expensive Christmas as supply chain snafus force companies to make and deliver their latest higher margin electronic gadgets to market faster, leaving fewer cheaper options to put under the tree.

Top electronic brands are using their best resources to navigate a chip shortage that has curtailed the production of goods across pricing ranges because of logistic issues, a tight labor market and closed factories due to pandemic lockdowns in parts of Asia.

Various websites are showing that cheaper products have longer wait times for delivery, while expensive items are available sooner.

"If vendors choose which device models they want to manufacture when they have limited access to chips then they'll generally go to the higher end, as they can better maximize their profits," ABI Research analyst Filomena Iovino said.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp have hoisted bright red banners on their websites telling online shoppers to get their holiday presents for delivery as soon as possible on some of their newer, more expensive products.

An $800, 11-inch iPad Pro can be delivered as soon as Nov. 17, but the cheaper and newer $330 entry-level iPad could take nearly a month or more.

Similarly, a $1,759 Hermes Apple Watch 7 will reach customers by early December, but the $400 Apple Watch will take longer.

Samsung will also ship the latest $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold a week sooner than the $1,200 S21 Ultra. Both are loaded with the latest 5G chips.

Qualcomm Inc, which makes high-end 5G-enabled chips for Apple and many top Android phones, said its customers were focusing on the premium and high-tier devices.

"Since there are less of the cheaper phones, the cheaper phones aren't going to be as discounted as we normally see," said Runar Bjørhovde, an analyst with research firm Canalys.

While global smartphone shipments declined due to component shortages in the third quarter, strong shipments of mid-to high-end smartphones drove record third-quarter revenue of over $100 billion, according to Counterpoint https://bit.ly/3GR95ES.

Smartphones are expected to be priced at an average of $410 this holiday quarter, up from $376 in the prior quarter and $395 last year. Average selling prices of laptops are expected to jump 8% to $830 for the holiday quarter, according to IDC.

GoPro Inc, which last quarter shifted production to focus on high-margin action cameras, said earlier this month that consumers were buying cameras at the top end of its line-up priced more than $300.

Even laptop makers, who rely on factories in Asia for a majority of their components, have shifted production of the cheaper 11" Chromebooks to higher-end 14" and 15" variants, IDC analyst Bryan Ma said.

"It works during a supply-constrained environment since consumers don't have any other choice ... So when supply eventually catches up to demand, manufacturers can put more production toward lower-end products to appeal to more price-sensitive users," Ma said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.80% 148.02 Delayed Quote.13.66%
GOPRO, INC. -1.72% 9.715 Delayed Quote.19.44%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.70% 50.84 Delayed Quote.2.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.48% 330.92 Delayed Quote.51.04%
QUALCOMM, INC. -3.99% 160.03 Delayed Quote.8.87%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.43% 70200 End-of-day quote.-13.33%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -0.90% 13725 End-of-day quote.33.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33pTesla rebounds after valuation dipped below $1 trillion
RE
03:32pGadget gifting may get costly this holiday season as supply chain plays The Grinch
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says administered 434,486,889 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says 194,382,921 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of nov 10 vs 194,168,611 individuals as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says as of november 10, 26,087,147 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says 224,660,453 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10 vs 224,257,467 individuals as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc says delivered 541,361,525 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 10 vs 536,665,505 doses delivered as of nov 9
RE
03:31pU.S. judge temporarily halts Johnson & Johnson talc cases, moves them to New Jersey
RE
03:31pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 755,201 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
03:31pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 46,626,034 as of yesterday vs 46,541,113 in previous report on nov 9
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
4Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
5Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

HOT NEWS