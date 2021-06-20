Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Gadkari: Sentiment behind an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is to increase our exports and find Indian option for imports



Posted On: 20 JUN 2021 9:13PM by PIB Delhi

The Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari said that the sentiment behind creating an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is to increase our exports and to find out Indian option for whatever we are importing. Addressing Rotary District Conference 2020-21 (DISCON'21) on 'Vision India', Shri Gadkari said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government has set a vision for India to become a five trillion dollar economy in next five years. The Minister said that with the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and proactive initiatives, the Government is aiming to boost investment, economic growth and generate more employment. Shri Gadkari said that with flexible and all-inclusive time bound decision-making process, transparent and development-led ecosystem would contribute towards happy, prosperous, strong and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Minister advocated the use of ethanol and bio-fuel as the cheaper and better option of petrol and diesel. He said that the diversification of agriculture towards energy and power is very important which will result in reduction in pollution and yield good prices to the farmers and create an agro-based industry all over the country. Shri Gadkari advocated organic farming and said that India should export its farm products across the world.

The Minister said that encouraging ethanol and bio-fuel will, in turn, boost the Indian economy as there is rice surplus, corn surplus, sugar surplus and wheat surplus in the country. He pointed out that the Government is working towards doubling the farmers' income, boosting Make in India, upgrading science & technology and innovation and facilitating ease of doing business. The Minister said that within 8 to 10 days, it will be made mandatory for the automobile industry to make flex engines. There will be choice with the consumer whether he wants 100% petrol or 100% ethanol / bio-fuel. He said that ethanol is a better fuel than petrol as it is import substitute, cost effective, pollution-free and indigenous.

Shri Gadkari said that MSME sector has set a target to create five crore more jobs in next five years.

At the end, the Minister thanked the Rotary for conferring Lifetime Achievement award on him.

Full event link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y4uOwzqpBc

