Gaia Herbs : Launches New Line of Mushroom Capsules to Support Whole-Body Health & Maintain Long-Term Wellness*

Leading Natural Herbal Products Brand Introduces Six New Varieties of Sustainably Sourced, Potent Mushroom Supplements with Superior Ingredients

Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, announces the launch of its new line of six mushroom capsule supplements that help to support whole-body health and maintain wellness: Respiratory Mushroom Blend, Immune Mushroom Blend, Reishi Mushroom, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Cordyceps Mushroom, and Turkey Tail Mushroom.* These products are designed to help maintain lung, immune, heart, brain and neurological health; offer energy and stamina support; stress support; and support for healthy liver function, respectively. All six varieties are now available on GaiaHerbs.com and will roll out across natural and health food stores nationally beginning in March.

For over 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing. Gaia Herbs is committed to ethical sourcing and is respected for producing the highest-quality herbal products assured for purity, potency, and integrity, combining scientific expertise and traditional herbal wisdom. The company is bringing this same approach to its newest mushroom supplements, which are highly concentrated, use 100% organic mushroom fruiting bodies (the above-ground part of the mushroom that has been used traditionally for thousands of years), and contain ingredients that are 100% traceable in a convenient capsule format.*

“Super potent, using only the purest organic mushroom fruiting bodies, and requiring only one capsule per day for full efficacy—this is what we set out to achieve with our new line of mushroom supplements. We were not satisfied with the mushroom capsules available in the market, many of which use mycelium-based formulas and contain inferior ingredients, fillers, grains, and starches and require people to take two to three capsules per day. We were determined to produce mushroom products that people could feel good about taking without having to make any compromises,” said Bill Cave, Interim President of Gaia Herbs. “We are excited to release our new line of high-quality mushroom formulas, specifically designed to meet today’s wellness needs and produced using only 100% organically grown mushrooms without any fillers.”

Gaia Herbs’ newest products harness the age-old tradition of using mushrooms to help maintain whole-body health and wellness.* The organic mushrooms used in its new line are grown with care in conditions similar to the mushrooms’ natural habitats to help guarantee the production of active phytochemicals.* The mushrooms are harvested from their growing substrate, never incorporating the growing medium into the final product, and are extracted in water and ethanol for optimal bioavailability, absorption, and digestibility.* This results in a 100% organic product that is 100% mushrooms—and nothing else—with guaranteed levels of beneficial beta glucans.* Each serving contains the equivalent of 2,500 mg of dry mushrooms, creating five to six times the strength, highly concentrated capsules that are delivered in a 40-count bottle, providing a better value for consumers versus the 30-count bottles offered by most companies.

Gaia Herbs’ brand-new mushroom capsules use only clean, pure, and potent ingredients, and are brought to life without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified ingredients or seeds. They are quality-tested, vegan, and dairy-, gluten-, grain-, and soy-free. Additional product details include:

Respiratory Mushroom Blend : The extracted fruiting bodies of mushrooms have been used for thousands of years to support health.* This powerful blend of two adaptogenic, respiratory-supporting mushrooms, Reishi and Cordyceps, is designed to help maintain overall lung and respiratory health.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)



: The extracted fruiting bodies of mushrooms have been used for thousands of years to support health.* This powerful blend of two adaptogenic, respiratory-supporting mushrooms, Reishi and Cordyceps, is designed to help maintain overall lung and respiratory health.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT) Immune Mushroom Blend : Traditional mushrooms contain powerful biochemical compounds that help maintain overall health.* With a blend of five potent immune-supporting mushrooms—Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, and Chaga—this formula helps to support well-being all year long.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)



: Traditional mushrooms contain powerful biochemical compounds that help maintain overall health.* With a blend of five potent immune-supporting mushrooms—Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, and Chaga—this formula helps to support well-being all year long.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT) Reishi Mushroom : Reishi is known as the “mushroom of immortality.” Once reserved exclusively for use by royalty, including this mushroom in a daily routine adds a powerful adaptogenic tonic to help maintain a healthy immune system, support heart health, and help the body cope with stress in a healthy way.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)



: Reishi is known as the “mushroom of immortality.” Once reserved exclusively for use by royalty, including this mushroom in a daily routine adds a powerful adaptogenic tonic to help maintain a healthy immune system, support heart health, and help the body cope with stress in a healthy way.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT) Lion’s Mane Mushroom : This nootropic mushroom has a long history of use in Traditional Chinese and Japanese Medicine for supporting brain and neurological health.* Add this ancient wisdom to a daily wellness regimen to support mental performance, cognition, focus, and to help maintain nervous system health.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)



: This nootropic mushroom has a long history of use in Traditional Chinese and Japanese Medicine for supporting brain and neurological health.* Add this ancient wisdom to a daily wellness regimen to support mental performance, cognition, focus, and to help maintain nervous system health.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT) Cordyceps Mushroom : A safe, effective, and natural way to maintain energy levels, Cordyceps have been used traditionally to manage exhaustion and fatigue by helping to support healthy endurance and stamina.* This prized adaptogenic mushroom can also help the body better cope with stress.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)



: A safe, effective, and natural way to maintain energy levels, Cordyceps have been used traditionally to manage exhaustion and fatigue by helping to support healthy endurance and stamina.* This prized adaptogenic mushroom can also help the body better cope with stress.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT) Turkey Tail Mushroom: Turkey Tail mushrooms have long been used to support immune health.* It is the best-studied type of traditional mushroom, prized for its concentrated production of beta glucans. Today, Turkey Tail is a popular choice to support healthy liver function and provide natural antioxidant support.* SRP $29.99 (40 CT)

Gaia Herbs believes in providing the highest level of transparency. Through its industry-leading Meet Your Herbs® traceability program, consumers can enter the ID number located on the back of its newest mushroom formulas, and all other Gaia Herbs products, to learn where the ingredients came from, including how the herbs were grown, harvested, and extracted, and the tests the product(s) underwent to validate its purity, integrity, and potency. Gaia Herbs is one of the few companies in the world that allows consumers to do this for a simple reason: Gaia Herbs has nothing to hide and everything to share, and the company believes that everyone has the right to know what they are putting in their body.

All Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores across the nation as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores.

About Gaia Herbs

For over 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing. Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America committed to creating the highest-quality health and wellness products assured for purity, potency, and integrity. The company offers more than 200 herbal products, including liquid extracts, functional powders, gummies, teas, and patented Liquid Phyto-Caps®. From its Certified Organic farm nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, the company uses regenerative agriculture methods to grow more than three million plants each year and harvests and extracts the herbs at just the right time, when the phytochemicals are at their peak. Gaia Herbs introduced the world’s first herb traceability program, meetyourherbs.com, which allows it to share complete transparency around its herbs and ingredients. The company is proud to be a Certified B Corporation® using business as a force for good™. Through the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative, the company champions environmental and social sustainability on its farm and around the world. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

