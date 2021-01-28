Gaind Capital Partners Names Michael Bruno, David Katcher and Rocky Romanella to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaind Capital Partners ("GCP" or "Company"), a leading lower middle market growth equity firm, has named Michael Bruno, David Katcher and Rocky Romanella to the Company's new advisory board.

"Michael, David and Rocky bring a wealth of expertise to help refine the GCP playbook and support our efforts in ideation, diligence and execution of new platform opportunities," said GCP Managing Partner Rishi Gaind. "With more than 100 years of combined operating experience, they will advise GCP portfolio companies on strategic initiatives to maximize equity value creation. Additionally, they will serve as board members to GCP portfolio companies, providing yet another invaluable resource to our portfolio companies' leadership."

Bruno has more than 30 years of business experience in human resources and operations, working closely with CEOs and senior leadership teams across multiple sectors. He is currently the CEO and founder of New Directions for Grads (ND4G), a progressive executive search and advisory services firm. Prior to ND4G, Bruno was the senior vice president for human resources at IAC in New York. He also held executive HR positions with GE, PepsiCo, IBM, Rodale and Buddy Media (Salesforce). Bruno holds a Master's Degree in Human Resource Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Rider University.

An experienced operational and commercial business leader, Katcher has spent the past ten years in various leadership roles at hyper-growth startups, from early stage through IPO. He is currently vice president for Lyft's central region in global operations and is responsible for leading a team of approximately 300 employees across more than 30 states. He also held a variety of roles at Groupon and was a manager in Deloitte Consulting's strategy practice. Katcher is a graduate of the University of Illinois and Columbia Business School.

After an illustrious career spanning more than 40 years focused on supply chain, logistics and transportation, retail, sales and operational excellence strategy at UPS, Romanella is the founder and CEO of 3SIXTY Management Services. He was also the CEO and served on the board of directors for UniTek Global Services. Romanella holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management from St. John's University, and is a graduate of the Competitive Marketing Strategy Program at Columbia University and the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Program at Michigan State University.

