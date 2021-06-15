Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

06/15/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AcelRx”) (NASDAQ: ACRX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx publicly traded securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, the Company had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 16, 2021, the Company disclosed that, on February 11, 2021, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA concerning promotional claims for DSUVIA. Specifically, having “reviewed an ‘SDS Banner Ad’ (banner) (PM-US-DSV-0018) and a tabletop display (PM-US-DSV-0049) (display),” the FDA concluded that “[t]he promotional communications, the banner and display, make false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA,” and “[t]hus . . . misbrand Dsuvia within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and make its distribution violative.” The warning letter “request[ed] that AcelRx cease any violations of the FD&C Act” and “submit a written response to th[e] letter within 15 days from the date of receipt.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.30 per share on February 16, 2021.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of AcelRx during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the August 9, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pDesert Gardens Community Renovates Resident's Home via YES We Care Program
GL
05:56pWALLSTREET : online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m.
EQ
05:56pDGAP-ADHOC  : wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m.
DJ
05:55pAccess Pro Bono and provincial partners launch Canada's first pro bono Virtual Family Mediation project.
GL
05:54pChina's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
05:53pMARK MASON : Citi CFO Mason warns of mixed year for bank even as recovery continues
RE
05:53pQ CELLS Announces Major Push Into Hawaiian Solar Plus Storage Market With eStat Partnership
BU
05:52pThe California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) announce the recipients of the first ever LGBTQ+ Business awards
PR
05:52pAMAZON COM  : Bezos' ex-wife, Scott, gives millions to 2 Illinois colleges
AQ
05:52pCAPITOL INVESTMENT  : Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook's Chief Diversity Officer, Public Company CFO, and Decades of EY Leadership Upon Going Public
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Fed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

HOT NEWS