Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)

05/10/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of ChemoCentryx between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the Complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ChemoCentryx during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the July 6, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pU.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos
RE
05:59pPHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pVasta Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021
GL
05:58pSTART MAKING SENSE : How One GE Data Scientist Is Exploring A Goldmine Of Untapped Industrial Knowledge
PU
05:58pAMAZON COM  : announces issuance of $1B Sustainability Bond
PU
05:58pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skillz, Inc. (SKLZ)
GL
05:58pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)
GL
05:58pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS  : Exec Says The Ex-Us Trial For Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is Not Impacted By The Current Phase 3 Partial Clinical Hold- Conf. Call
RE
05:57pAURORA ACQUISITION  : Startup mortgage lender Better to go public in SPAC merger - WSJ
RE
05:57pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce chief planning meeting on chip shortage -sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
2SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks retreat from record high, dollar near 10-week low
5Cryptocurrency ethereum hits new record high again; dogecoin slumps

HOT NEWS