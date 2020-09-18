Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation (NKLA, NKLAW)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA, NKLAW), f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Nikola between March 3, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nikola investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (ii) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (iii) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (iv) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (v) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (vi) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (vii) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (viii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Nikola during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 16, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pSPECTRIO : Named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
05:55pLATAM AIRLINES S A : modified DIP financing proposal receives approval from Court of the Southern District of New York
PU
05:51pNEW MILLENNIUM IRON : Announces Proposed Reverse Take-Over with Abaxx Technologies
AQ
05:51pAuto Supplier Garrett Motion Nears Bankruptcy Sale to KPS -- Update
DJ
05:50pIMF Executive Board Approves Policy Safeguards for High Levels of Combined Access to Resources from the General Resources Account and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust HTML File
PU
05:50pCIMA Launches REEFS Help Mailbox
PU
05:50pCARNIVAL & : Reports Summary Third Quarter Results and Other Matters
PU
05:49pCondor Hospitality Announces Termination of Merger Agreement With NHT Operating Partnership
BU
05:46pCARNIVAL & : Reports Summary Third Quarter Results and Other Matters
PU
05:46pU.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group