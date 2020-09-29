Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTU) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Peabody Energy between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Peabody Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants: (1) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; and (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown. Further, according to the Complaint, following the September 28, 2018 fire and throughout the remainder of the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the feasibility of Peabody’s plan to restart the North Goonyella mine: (1) the Company’s low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (2) the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”), would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (3) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production. When the true details entered the market, the Complaint claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Peabody Energy during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 27, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pAIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pTHERALINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2020
BU
04:07pLITHIA MOTORS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04:07pLITHIA MOTORS : Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
BU
04:07pOWENS & MINOR : Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock
BU
04:07pPERSONALIS : to Participate in Digital World CB & CDx Meeting
BU
04:06pPMV PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Announces Closing of $243.5 Million Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
04:06pKEMPER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
2GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group