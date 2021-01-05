Log in
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)

01/05/2021 | 05:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWI) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of SolarWinds between February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SolarWinds investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds’ update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123’; (3) consequently, SolarWinds’ customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about SolarWinds’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SolarWinds during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 5, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
