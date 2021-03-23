Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. (VRM)

03/23/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Vroom between November 11, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Vroom during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 21, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pBank of Canada evaluating changes to QE, says does not change view on rate hike timing
RE
01:58pBiden to join EU leaders' video conference in bid to rebuild ties
RE
01:58pZK International Expands its Market to Western China as it Wins a Two Year Procurement Bid to Supply for the Municipal Gas Infrastructure with Guangyuan Natural Gas Supply Group
PR
01:58pSENCORPWHITE  : Promotes Corey E. Calla to Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
PR
01:57pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.  : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:57pQ and a with berkeley college professor of social sciences, heidi hoefinger, member of global research team on migration, sex work and trafficking
GL
01:56pDXC TECHNOLOGY CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:56pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:56pDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:56pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3Markets need a breather
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ