Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

02/15/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of bluebird between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data supporting bluebird’s U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”) was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (2) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of bluebird during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 13, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aTHE J.M. SMUCKER CO. : Introduces Evolved Thriving Together Priorities, ESG Disclosures
PR
10:11aGas prices improve for customers but lower prices may not last
PU
10:09aKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Penumbra, Inc. Investors
GL
10:09aAMAZON COM : A voice of Black resilience refuses to let COVID-19 have the last word
PU
10:08aLEAKING HAVOC : Exposing Your Supermarket's Invisible Climate Pollution
BU
10:06aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)
GL
10:06aARK RESTAURANTS : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
BU
10:05aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Extraordinary free float adjustment in MDAX and TecDAX
PU
10:04aEXCLUSIVE : Battery recycler Li-Cycle nears SPAC deal to go public - sources
RE
10:01aMARKET INSTRUMENTS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION : Supporting the Implementation of Carbon Pricing Instruments in the Energy Sector in Chile
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev takes Constellation to U.S. court over Corona brand nam..
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing
5VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ